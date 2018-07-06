CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after an elderly man was killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Charlotte last month.

CMPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of North Tryon Street a little after 1:15 p.m. on May 29. When officers reached the scene, they found the victim, Clyde Cumberlander, 74, lying in the road. Medic took Cumberlander to the hospital, where he died on June 6.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Cumberlander ran from the scene before they arrived. The suspect was later identified as Joshua Elliott Green, 20. He was later arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC