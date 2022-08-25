Police said Khalil Rynes put people up in vacant houses that he did not own, scamming them out of $55,000 in rent charges.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims.

Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out Tuesday. Rynes is charged with felony for obtaining property by false pretenses. Police said he scammed people at four more homes.

Rynes was first arrested in June after police started investigating him for the rental property scam. They said he pretended to own six other locations and that he'd been leasing them to people since 2020. Investigators said Rynes "was specifically targeting Hispanic individuals."

Police said he scammed people out of nearly $55,000 in rent charges and an additional over $63,000 in renovations to the properties.