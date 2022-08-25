x
NC rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward

Police said Khalil Rynes put people up in vacant houses that he did not own, scamming them out of $55,000 in rent charges.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
Rental scam memo about fraud and home key.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. 

Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out Tuesday. Rynes is charged with felony for obtaining property by false pretenses. Police said he scammed people at four more homes. 

Rynes was first arrested in June after police started investigating him for the rental property scam. They said he pretended to own six other locations and that he'd been leasing them to people since 2020. Investigators said Rynes "was specifically targeting Hispanic individuals." 

Police said he scammed people out of nearly $55,000 in rent charges and an additional over $63,000 in renovations to the properties. 

Rynes was arrested again in Greensboro on Tuesday for the four new cases. He was released from Guilford County Jail on a written promise to appear in Winston-Salem court this Monday.

