CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and attempted kidnapping of a woman at a south Charlotte CATS bus stop.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that Kelvin Jeffrey Jones, 53, was arrested by G4S Police on an unrelated case and recognized him from photos that were distributed by CMPD. Jones was transferred into the custody of CMPD and charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Kelvin Jeffrey Jones

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Jones is accused of grabbing the victim from behind while she was waiting for an Uber at the CATS bus stop at I-485 and South Boulevard around 7:30 Sunday night. The woman told 911 that the suspect told her if she looked at him, he would kill her.

The woman used a stun gun with her and escaped with a cut during the struggle. She is expected to be OK.