CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police report he stabbed a 19-year-old in Charlotte late Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened at Bending Branch Road and Denbur Drive at around 9:32 p.m.

Officers responded to an assist medic call for service. When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Audeja Sutton with multiple stab wounds on the side of the road.

Medic transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Tylek Hamilton for the murder of Sutton.

Hamilton was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Peden is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident please refer to report numbers 20190504-2132-01.