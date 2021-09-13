Man charged in the murder of 3-year-old in drive-by shooting in court Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of a 3-year-old boy will make his first appearance Monday.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Jacob Lanier is charged with the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.
Last week, CMPD said Lanier and other suspects opened fire into Figueroa's home, killing him and hurting his 4-year-old sister.
Police arrested 21-year-old Qua'Tonio Stephens Friday in connection to the shooting on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, felony flee to elude, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
It's not yet known how many suspects police believe are connected to that shooting.
