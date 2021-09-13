Man charged in the murder of 3-year-old in drive-by shooting in court Monday

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Jacob Lanier is charged with the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of a 3-year-old boy will make his first appearance Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Jacob Lanier is charged with the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

Last week, CMPD said Lanier and other suspects opened fire into Figueroa's home, killing him and hurting his 4-year-old sister.

Police arrested 21-year-old Qua'Tonio Stephens Friday in connection to the shooting on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, felony flee to elude, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police said Jacob Lanier, 21, was arrested Friday and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/h72XWJxvpx — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 11, 2021

It's not yet known how many suspects police believe are connected to that shooting.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.



