Man charged with possession of child porn, Gaston County police say

According to police, the search came as a result of a cybercrime tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Dallas, North Carolina, has been charged with possession of child pornography, the Gaston County Police Department reports.

Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Andrew David McCullough, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, two felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child, and one felony count of solicitation of a child by computer/electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act.

Police said the charges stem from a search warrant executed by Gaston County Police, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and the Dallas Police Department.

According to police, the search came as a result of a cybercrime tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The tip involved the solicitation/enticement of a minor over the internet using Facebook Messenger.

Police said during the investigation, a juvenile victim was identified, which led to the County Police obtaining a search warrant for the home of McCullough. During the search, county police detectives seized electronic storage devices belonging to McCullough. According to police, forensic examinations were performed on the devices, which led to the discovery of images and videos containing child pornography.

McCullough was arrested and is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond, police report.



The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case due to the nature of the crime.

