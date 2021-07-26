Man charged in shooting that paralyzed transgender woman he met on dating app

Eric Aguillion has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to this shooting.

HOUSTON — A man is behind bars after he shot a transgender woman he met on a dating app, according to court documents.

The incident happened on May 7 in the 8000 block of Richmond Ave.

Eric Aguillion, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Aguillion and the victim met on a dating app called "Meetup" a few days before the shooting.

During their investigation, police learned Aguillon shot the woman in her chest after the two had a 'verbal exchange' about her being transgender.

The victim was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital. There she underwent surgery but has not regained function of her legs, court documents said.

At the time of this assault, Aguillon was out on bond for a previous assault charge and unlawful carry of a handgun charge, court documents read.

His bond is set for $250,000.