CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was charged with attempted 1st-degree murder in connection with a shooting at Smokey Joe's Cafe earlier this week.

Timothy Lavar Williams, 39, was arrested on Friday but first taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Then he was taken into custody by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff' Office.

RELATED: Man shot following a verbal argument at Smokey Joe’s Cafe, police say

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning after a verbal argument at the bar in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

There were a few customers inside Smokey Joe's when the incident took place, investigators said.

“He shot, shot, pow, pow again. I got up just ran outside and everybody kind of ran for cover,” a witness told NBC Charlotte.

Police said the man who was shot was treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Free Firehouse Subs today if your name is Jason, Crystal or Richard

East Charlotte restaurant has multiple health inspection violations

Dale Earnhardt Jr. helps clean up abandoned North Wilkesboro Speedway