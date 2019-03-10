CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a double homicide in southeast Charlotte in July, police said.

Nico Benn, 24, is charged with two counts of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the deaths of Gerardo Arellano-Sanchez and Miguel Angel Molina Cruz on July 14. A third man was hurt in the shooting, police said.

A few minutes before 1 a.m. on July 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting on Electra Lane. When they arrived, three men were found outside an apartment building. Arellano-Sanchez and Cruz were pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Nico Benn

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Detectives identified Benn as a suspect in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.

RELATED: CMPD: Two dead, one rushed to hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte

RELATED: 'We've got to be better' | CMPD Chief Kerr Putney addresses violent crime at City Council meeting