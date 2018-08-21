IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is being taken into custody after overturning his car near Lake Norman with his dog inside Tuesday afternoon.

The Sherrills Ford​ ​​​​​​Fire Department confirmed to NBC Charlotte its crews responded to a call of a crash in the 4800 block of Kiser Island Road. A Ford Ranger was found overturned near Lake Norman, according to NBC Charlotte's crews at the scene.

The driver's family members told NBC Charlotte the man's dog, Dixie, was boarding the Ford at the time of the crash. Both Dixie and the driver survived the crash and a good Samaritan on scene transported the dog to the driver's mother's house.

The man who drove the Ford was taken into custody by state troopers and is expected to face DWI charges, according to NBC Charlotte's crew at the scene. The man's family members told NBC Charlotte he was under the influence of medications at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not released the driver's identity.

