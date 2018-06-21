CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has arrested a man in connection to a body being found near a dumpster in east Charlotte.

Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Jessie Daniel Benton with the murder and armed robbery of 51-year-old Jose Mario Chicas.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a jogger told authorities they found a body in plain view by a dumpster in the 1900 block of Milton Road.

Detectives on scene said it's not clear how long Chicas was lying there before the jogger found him.

In the hours following the discovery, yellow crime scene tape and a swarm of police signaled something was clearly wrong.

“I asked the question and they (police) said someone got murdered,” said Larry Walker, a shift manager at a nearby Pizza Hut. “It’s sad, it happens too often.”

Detectives on scene say it’s still early in the investigation and it’s not clear if the murder was random.

Walker said there have been recent break-ins in the area, including at the Pizza Hut where he works.

“I would like to see more police in the area to prevent stuff like this,” he said.

“Anytime we have an incident like this, we try to act swiftly and increase our patrols in the area,” a CMPD spokesman said.

