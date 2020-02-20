CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest was made in an October 2019 homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives have charged 30-year-old Christopher Summitt for the murder of Jimmy Tilley.

Tilley, 58, was riding a motorcycle when he died in an accident involving a pickup truck on October 26 in west Charlotte. CMPD later ruled it a homicide.

The crash happened in the front yard of a home on Little Rock Road.

After continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Summitt as a suspect in the case, and arrested him on February 19.

After being interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives, he was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

VERIFY: Fact-checking the Las Vegas Democratic debate

Panovich: 1-2" inches of snow expected Thursday in Charlotte

A helping hand: Charlotte dealership opens car lot for the homeless

Health dept. investigating potential tuberculosis cases at UNCC campus