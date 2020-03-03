CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a southeast Charlotte murder over the weekend.

Officers were called for a welfare check near the intersection of Sardis Road North and Monroe Road around 12 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found a man dead near a creek in the woods. Detective said the victim, identified as 55-year-old Van Thien Huynh, was shot to death.

Huynh was reported missing Saturday, February 29 a little before 5 p.m. Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the case and obtained warrants for their arrest.

On Tuesday, CMPD arrested Anthony Huynh, 21, and charged with him with the murder of Van Thien Huynh. Police said the suspect and victim were related.

No further information was provided by detectives. Anyone with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.