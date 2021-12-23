Man charged with death of 7-month-old child

CMPD has charged Zaki Davis with the death of 7-month-old Israel Williams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-month-old child from Charlotte has died and police have charged a Charlotte man with the child's death, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday.

Firefighters and paramedics performed life-saving measures on Israel Williams after the child was found unconscious and unresponsive on Dec. 17 at a home on Corbett Square Lane, which is located in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The child was hospitalized at Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital for treatment, police said. Details were not disclosed Thursday as to the nature of the treatment or the cause but police said detectives had begun an investigation into the incident.

After the child succumbed to their condition on Dec. 19, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's office ruled the child's death a homicide, according to CMPD. Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Zaki Davis with first-degree murder. Davis is the boyfriend of the child's mother, according to investigators.

Davis was located and arrested without incident Wednesday. He has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.