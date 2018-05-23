CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The man wanted in connection with the fatal crash of a North Carolina state trooper late Monday has been arrested.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Dakota Kape Whitt, 22, of Elkin, was arrested without incident around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators alleged Whitt sped away from a license checkpoint and led officers in pursuit into Yadkin County on I-77. During that pursuit, Trooper Samuel Bullard, 24, was involved in a crash at mile marker 80. Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitt was wanted for murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

