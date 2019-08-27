CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder in a northeast Charlotte shooting, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced.

According to police, Antonio Prez Meadows was charged for the murder of Kenny Ollemi.

On Wednesday, officers obtained warrants on Meadows for murder, discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property inflicting serious injury, firearm by a convicted felon, failure to remain at the scene of a crash when death or bodily injury occurs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Meadows was already in the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated charge.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on Classic Drive, just off IBM Drive, a few minutes after midnight Monday night. When police got to the area, they found a man who had been shot inside a car.

Police said the man crashed in a parking lot after he was shot. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Kenny Ollemi, was rushed to a hospital and died.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

