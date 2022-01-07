Man charged with murder of 19-year-old in north Charlotte

Police said the incident happened inside an area gated apartment complex located adjacent to the UNC Charlotte campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, 21-year-old Eyzaah Cornelius Ward is accused of shooting 19-year-old Quantae Young back on Dec. 20, 2021. Police said the incident happened inside an area gated apartment complex located adjacent to the UNC Charlotte campus.

Ward was interviewed by homicide detectives and has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

