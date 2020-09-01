CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marvin Daniel Staton, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on Christmas Eve left one dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Information gathered led detectives to identify Staton as the suspect in this case, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Staton has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

CMPD said the incident started as a confrontation on December 24, 2019. Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died. He was identified as 63-year-old George Agee Jr.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

