GASTONIA, N.C. — A Lincolnton man was arrested after deputies in Gaston County said he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child.

Graylin Sammie Tucker, 53, is charged with forcible statutory rape of a child, first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and one count of assault on a child under the age of 12 by Gaston County Police.

According to Gaston County authorities, the investigation was launched after receiving a tip from the victim's mother. The alleged assault happened at a home in High Shoals, North Carolina. Tucker is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 704-861-8000.

