IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A man was arrested after deputies said he stole a vehicle after breaking into a home and two vehicles in Mooresville earlier this month.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in the 200 block of Waitsfield Court on June 5. When they arrived, they were told that two vehicles at the home were also broken into and that a third vehicle was stolen from the scene.

The stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot near the victim’s home and that some of the stolen items were dumped into Lake Norman right behind where the vehicle was left abandoned. Deputies were able to test fingerprints on some of the stolen items and were able to identify the suspect.

Deputies presented the evidence to a judge and obtained warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Noah Elijah Courtney of Mooresville. When Courtney was notified of the warrants, he turned himself in to Iredell County deputies. Courtney was charged with first-degree burglary, larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of breaking or entering of a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Courtney is being held in the Iredell County Jail under a $50,000 bond. Investigators said Courtney has previous arrests on various drug charges and traffic violations.

