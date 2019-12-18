CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man in connection with two sexual assaults in South End earlier this month.

A little before 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a victim was assaulted by the suspect in her home on East Bland Street. Detectives said the suspect, identified as Rogelio Marin Ramirez, stole credit cards from the woman. Ramirez is accused of using the stolen credit cards after leaving the victim's home.

On Monday, detectives found Ramriez's white BMW. After finding Ramirez, investigators determined he was a suspect in another sexual assault from December 14.

According to CMPD, a 25-year-old woman was walking home near the intersection of South Boulevard and East/West Boulevard when a man in a white BMW sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to get away but left her purse. Police said the suspect used a credit card in the purse to buy gas.

After interviewing with detectives, Ramirez was taken into custody and charged. He is facing charges of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, sexual battery, felonious restraint, three counts of financial card theft, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and larceny.

