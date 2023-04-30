Man dead after hit-and-run in Salisbury, police say

Investigators determined the vehicle of the driver that left the scene is a white BMW sedan, 2017 or newer.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man overnight.

Officers said the incident happened sometime between Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 5 a.m. along Faith Road, near Durham Avenue in south Salisbury.

The victim, 59-year-old Victor Gobin, died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators determined the vehicle of the driver that left the scene is a white BMW sedan, 2017 or newer.

Officers believe the vehicle is missing the right side door trim that goes over both doors, as well as the passenger side mirror cover, though the mirror assembly is most likely still attached.

If you have any information on this incident or the car, please contact Officer Hunter Shue at hunter.shue@salisburync.gov or (704) 640-8166.

