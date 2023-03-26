1 man dead, another injured after shooting involving police in Gastonia, police say

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting involving police at a home in Gastonia early Sunday morning, officers said.

The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to a call around 5 a.m. along Osceola Street, near Garrison Boulevard and Union Road, where they initially a man was threatening a woman with a gun.

Police later confirmed the suspect shot at another man inside the home before officers fired at the suspect. The suspect died at the scene, according to police.

The man who was shot by the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING



GPD on scene of a police-involved shooting that appears to have started as a domestic-related incident inside a home in 300 blk of Osceola St.



2 people are deceased inside the home. Suspect believed to be one of the deceased. No injuries to police. pic.twitter.com/K9s2dsy0Qy — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) March 26, 2023

Officers are working to figure out if the situation was a domestic violence-related incident.

