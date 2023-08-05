One dead after shooting in Shelby, police say

No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Shelby on Thursday evening, according to the Shelby Police Department.

Shelby Police responded to a call about shots fired shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Grice Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard.

The victim, who has been identified as 49-year-old Stacey Mills McSwain, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland County EMS.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating this incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at 704-484-6845.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts