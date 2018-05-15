CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after an officer fired his service weapon in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred on Idlebrook Drive around 3:30 a.m. Detectives at the scene said CMPD received a call from a woman saying her husband was threatening suicide and there were firearms in the bedroom where he was located.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the woman before the man exited the bedroom carrying a rifle. One of the officers perceived an imminent threat and fired his service weapon, according to CMPD. Other family members were removed from the home and officers were able to detain the man without incident.

Detectives said no one was injured during the incident.

