POWAY, Calif — San Diego Sheriff’s have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

According to police, a man walked into the Congregation Chabad in Poway and started shooting. Police say there are "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities are confident their was only one shooter.

Witnesses say the man had a tactical vest and a tactical helmet although this information has not been confirmed by police.

The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. as worshipers were celebrating the final day of Passover. The synagogue's Children's Program would have been underway, according to the congregation's website.

The Family Assistance Center is being set up at Poway High School located at 15500 Espola Road. RElatives looking for loved ones from the synagogue can go there for information.

San Diego Sheriff's Department has closed Eastbound Espola Road at Summerfield Lane and Westbound Espola Road at Avenida Florencia. The roads will be closed through Sunday, April 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brandon Lewis

Heather Hope