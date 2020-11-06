Man dies weeks after being shot in northeast Charlotte

Police said the 44-year-old man died in the hospital from his injuries, more than two weeks after he and another man were found shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was shot last month in northeast Charlotte has died as a result of his injuries, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Rumple Road, which is just off University City Boulevard, around 3:30 a.m. on May 24. When officers got to the home, they found two men inside who had been shot.

One of the victims, identified as 44-year-old Marcel Dewayne Harrington, suffered life-threatening injuries. Both men were rushed to a hospital. Detectives say Harrington died from his injuries on Wednesday, June 10. His death is being investigated as a homicide.