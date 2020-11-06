Man dies weeks after being shot in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was shot last month in northeast Charlotte has died as a result of his injuries, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Rumple Road, which is just off University City Boulevard, around 3:30 a.m. on May 24. When officers got to the home, they found two men inside who had been shot.
One of the victims, identified as 44-year-old Marcel Dewayne Harrington, suffered life-threatening injuries. Both men were rushed to a hospital. Detectives say Harrington died from his injuries on Wednesday, June 10. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
CMPD has not identified any suspects in this case and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives.