Man dies after being shot in Rock Hill

A 33-year-old man died after he was found shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 33-year-old man died in the hospital Tuesday after he was shot in Rock Hill Sunday, police said.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Carolina Avenue Extension on May 31. When they got to the scene, officers found 33-year-old James Mobley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mobley was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide. A second person was found in a car after being shot in the arm.