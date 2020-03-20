MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died after an armed robbery at a CVS pharmacy in Matthews Thursday night, police said.

According to Matthews Police, officers were called to the CVS at 1305 Matthews Township Parkway in reference to an attempted robbery. When officers got to the store, they made contact with a man inside the store who was armed with a handgun. While working to de-escalate the situation, police determined that employees were able to secure themselves in a locked room at the back of the store.

Police established a perimeter around the store and special response officers were called to the scene. After several attempts to communicate with the man were unsuccessful, officers entered the store and found the man dead. He was identified as 25-year-old Kareim LaFrank Houser of Charlotte.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

RELATED: Two people found dead in Lancaster County home

RELATED: Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, police say