Suspect wanted after shooting leaves one man dead in Hickory

Police say Octavius Morgan, 30, is wanted for shooting a man in Hickory after an argument.

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed someone during an argument at an apartment.

Officers were called to the Wimberly Crossing Apartments on 12th Avenue SE on Monday around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Wade McArthur Danner Jr., 46, was found with gunshot injuries at the scene. Catawba County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Danner dead.

Witnesses told police that Danner was in an argument with Octavius Morgan, 30, before he was shot. Morgan fled the area before police arrived.

Police have obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for Morgan. He is currently wanted.

Anyone with information on Morgan's whereabouts is asked to contact Hickory police at (818) 328-5551.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

