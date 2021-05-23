Man dies from car crash injuries, another is charged for inolvement in the crash

Another man has been charged for his involvement in the car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man has died due to injuries sustained in a car crash back in April.

Mark Brown, 60, died from his injuries on Monday according to CMPD. On Friday, CMPD charged Rico Spurlock, the driver that crashed into Brown, with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Serious Injury, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

On Thursday, April 22, Brown was traveling on Rozzelles Ferry Road near Fred D. Alexander Boulevard when police said a 2018 Chevrolet Impala stuck his car head-on. MEDIC transported Brown and Spurlock with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit concluded that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. The department also said speed and impairment on Spurlock's part contributed to the crash.