CMPD: Man dies in hospital one day after southwest Charlotte shooting

This is the third deadly shooting since Friday in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in southwest Charlotte. This investigation comes after several instances of gun violence in Charlotte over the weekend.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue.

At the scene of the shooting, responders found a man who had been shot and was suffering from life-threatening injuries, Medic reported on Saturday. Medic took the victim to Atrium-Main hospital.

The gunshot victim died early Sunday morning. He has been identified as Maurice Moore and his family was notified of his death.

It is unknown at this time whether police have identified a suspect in this shooting. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

This is the third deadly shooting in Charlotte since Friday when a Wendy's employee shot and killed another employee.

