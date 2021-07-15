A man died in a Charlotte hospital after being shot. Police are trying to find where the shooting happened

Anyone with information is urged to provide a tip to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they're trying to figure out where a man was shot after he died at a hospital Thursday afternoon.

CMPD says they responded to a Pineville hospital around 2:30 p.m. after staff reported receiving the victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Main by Medic, but died at that hospital.

Detectives have started an investigation and have gotten some evidence, but as of Thursday evening, they do not know where the shooting happened. They also have not released the man's name yet.