CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man who was shot in north Charlotte Saturday died Tuesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6700 block of Neuhoff Lane a little before 3 a.m. Saturday. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, 21-year-old Ahmad Malik Kadir, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said Kadir died at the hospital Tuesday from those injuries. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.