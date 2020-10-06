CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man who was shot in north Charlotte Saturday died Tuesday.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6700 block of Neuhoff Lane a little before 3 a.m. Saturday. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, 21-year-old Ahmad Malik Kadir, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said Kadir died at the hospital Tuesday from those injuries. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in connection with Kadir's killing and CMPD has not identified any suspects in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.