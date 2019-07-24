CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation in south Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at 7901 Nations Ford Rd. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

At first, Medic said one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries. About 40 minutes later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person had been pronounced deceased.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound outside of a motel room. He was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Charles Fullington. Police said he knew the suspect who was taken into custody. Detectives were not looking for any additional suspects.

Police said the victim was checked in to the hotel called the City Inn.

On August 8, police said 16-year-old Dominique Rorie was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a handgun by a minor in this case.

