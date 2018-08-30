CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Villa Heights Elementary School in east Charlotte is on lockdown due to a reported shooting near the school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to police, a man fired a gun at a mom who was dropping off her kids at Ville Heights. Police said the woman (at one time) had been in a relationship with the alleged shooter.

Police said the shooter is not in custody, though they know who they are looking for. The mother is currently being interviewed by police.

Officers said no one was injured during the shooting.

[HAPPENING NOW]: @CMPD just put up yellow crime scene tape around Villa Heights Elementary. @CharMeckSchools confirms the school is on lockdown. CMS PD Chief Lisa Mangum on scene. Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon call on Everett Pl, which is nearby. @wcnc #BREAKING #UPDATE from @CMPD on scene: A mom was dropping off kids at Villa Heights Elementary when a man, who she (at one time) had been in a domestic relationship with, started firing more than one shot at her. No one was injured. @wcnc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 30, 2018

pic.twitter.com/XAlg7WXCPQ— Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 30, 2018

#BREAKING: Just watched @CMPD place a yellow evidence marker in the Villa Heights Elementary parking lot. Notice the tiny object to the right of the yellow marker... @wcnc pic.twitter.com/XPhi6e0Y6q — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 30, 2018

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC