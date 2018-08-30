CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Villa Heights Elementary School in east Charlotte is on lockdown due to a reported shooting near the school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
According to police, a man fired a gun at a mom who was dropping off her kids at Ville Heights. Police said the woman (at one time) had been in a relationship with the alleged shooter.
Police said the shooter is not in custody, though they know who they are looking for. The mother is currently being interviewed by police.
Officers said no one was injured during the shooting.
No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.
