CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte neighborhood is on alert after police say a man exposed himself to a little girl at a bus stop.

The crime happened in the 1400 block of Marble Street in northwest Charlotte near Interstate 85 and Freedom Drive.

The police report outlines what investigators say happened to the 10-year-old girl before she got on the school bus. Now, police are looking for the man responsible.

The victim told officials the suspect willfully exposed his private parts to her just before 8 a.m. Police confirmed the little girl was waiting for the school bus at the time.

Right now, officials have not released any information on a potential suspect. They're currently working to get a description of the man.

Reports indicate the guy left the scene, and did not touch the little girl.

