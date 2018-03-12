CHARLOTTE (WCNC) – An NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation is looking into a stunning assault at a popular bar. It involves a woman who says she was force-fed drugs.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at Snug Harbor in Plaza Midwood last month. The 22-year-old victim told police a man unexpectedly shoved his drug-laced fingers into her mouth. A suspect, Arjun Duggaraju, 29, has been arrested and charged in connection to the crime.

Arjun Duggaraju

NBC Charlotte talked to customers who said they go to the bar all the time and have never seen any drug activity, let alone someone being force fed drugs.

“You can’t judge a book by its cover,” customer Jeremy Rogers said about Snug Harbor. “The vibe here is really just community.”

However now, disturbing allegations at the bar are opening a chapter that frequent customers never expected.

“I’m surprised, I’ve never had anything like that happen to me.” said Rogers.

“That situation is terrible, and that shouldn’t happen, that’s just an awful thing,” said another customer, Ashley Dattoria.

According to the police report, the 22-year-old victim said the assault happened just minutes after she refused a drug offer from the suspect. Documents showed it happened during a social gathering inside the bar.

“I don’t see any drugs being passed out while I’m here, it’s pretty nice atmosphere, good place to come to, good place to come drink,” said customer, Jeremy Webb.

A tweet by a woman using the same name as the victim describes in detail what happened at a Plaza Midwood bar.

She said the suspect shoved his fingers full of “molly” in her mouth. She goes on to say she made it home safely, but was later uncontrollably shaking.

“That’s terrible is my first reaction,” said Rogers. “I really don’t think it has anything to do with this establishment. Everywhere you go you run that risk of just crazy people being out there.”

“I’ll still come here, it’s still actually one of my favorite bars in Charlotte,” said Dattoria.

The suspect is now free on a $500 bond. NBC Charlotte reached out to Snug Harbor multiple times for comment, but at this point have not heard back.

