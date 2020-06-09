Man found dead, another shot during a welfare check in northwest Charlotte

Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Crigler Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead and another shot in northwest Charlotte.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Crigler Street. When officers arrived they located a man dead at the scene. They also located another man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said detectives are not currently looking for any other subjects involved.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from the CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CFD and MEDIC also assisted.