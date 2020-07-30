Man found dead in car parked outside Lancaster Police Department

Investigators said the victim was found dead in a vehicle parked outside the Lancaster Police Department Thursday morning.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead in a car parked outside the Lancaster Police Department Thursday morning, police said.

According to Lancaster Police, officers found the man a little after 9 a.m. Thursday. The car was in the parking lot to the police department.

Lancaster Police have not identified the man who was found or determined a cause of death. So far, no arrests have been made and the death remains under investigation. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the information.