Man found dead in car parked outside Lancaster Police Department

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead in a car parked outside the Lancaster Police Department Thursday morning, police said.
According to Lancaster Police, officers found the man a little after 9 a.m. Thursday. The car was in the parking lot to the police department.
Lancaster Police have not identified the man who was found or determined a cause of death. So far, no arrests have been made and the death remains under investigation. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the information.
