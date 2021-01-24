Hickory Police investigating after a woman finds her husband dead from a gunshot wound

Police responded to a call in reference to a sick or injured person at a residence in the 130 block of 8th Avenue Drive SE just before 1 a.m.

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call in reference to a sick or injured person at a residence in the 130 block of 8th Avenue Drive SE just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers located 59-year-old Marty Lee Brown lying on a couch in the living room with apparent gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead.

Hickory police said Brown’s wife stated that she was asleep in the bedroom when two unknown females woke her, telling her that her husband was injured. The two females fled the residence and the wife found her husband unresponsive on the couch. Investigators identified and located the two females and do not consider them to be suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. No further detail have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.