CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in east Charlotte late Wednesday.

CMPD were called to a reported assault in the 2500 block of Roseview Lane just off Eastway Drive near Central Avenue a few minutes before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim dead inside a vehicle.

Detectives have not gone as far to rule the man's death a homicide but many questions remain. CMPD is currently awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death. Homicide detectives were looking for any potential witnesses at the scene Wednesday night.

The victim has not yet been identified and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

