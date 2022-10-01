Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say

An investigation has now been launched, which now includes North Carolina state agents.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning.

According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to a home on Cansler Drive around 9 a.m. Police said an active fire wasn't spotted when they arrived, but there were signs a fire had happened.

Police and firefighters got inside the home, and found the man's body among the debris. As of writing, his name has not been released.

While the department did not outright say neither the fire nor the man's death appeared to have been tied to an act of arson, the release labeled the investigation as an "arson/death" investigation. Kings Mountain Police also noted that agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) were summoned to aid in the investigation and were on the scene Saturday morning.

