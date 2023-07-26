Man found guilty for killing two people, shooting two others

Caldwell Cole, 79, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Janet Scronce and Furahn Morrow in November 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge sentenced a man to spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of killing two people and injuring two others in a November 2019 shooting.

Caldwell Cole, 79, was found guilty of the deaths of Janet Scronce and Furahn Morrow on Wednesday after a two-week trial.

Cole was at a home on Lytham Drive on Nov. 9, 2019 when he was asked to leave, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

Cole left to retrieve a revolver and ammunition before returning to the home on Lytham Drive and shooting Morrow and another person in the back of the home. He then went inside the home and shot Scronce and another person, the district attorney's office said.

Scronce, 40, and Morrow, 39, were pronounced dead shortly after. The other two victims survived the shooting.

Police arrested Cole shortly after the shooting. He was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and discharging a weapon into a home to incite fear. He was convicted of every charge.

Cole was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Louis Trosch.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

