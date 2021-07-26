x
Man found killed in SUV, Rock Hill police say

The victim has not been identified, and police say this is being investigated as a homicide.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says a man was found shot to death in an SUV Monday afternoon, sparking a homicide investigation.

The department says the man was found in a parked gold SUV along West Main Street around 3:20 p.m. The man, who has not yet been identified, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. EMS responded, but he was declared dead later on.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and K-9 Tracking Team responded, and are continuing the investigation.

As of writing, a suspect has not been named. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.

