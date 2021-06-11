x
Crime

Man found murdered in car in Rowan County

Deputies say the victim's cause of death was a fatal gunshot injury
Credit: Mark Poprocki - stock.adobe.com

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after suffering from a gunshot wound while driving in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sherriff's Office.

Edward Geouge III, 28, was found by North Carolina Highway Patrol Wednesday night partially outisde of a vehicle that wrecked along Saw Road near China Grove in Rowan County, deputies say.

The Sherriff's Office said it was revealed on Thursday Geouge suffered a fatal gunshot injury following extensive examinations of the body

The investigation is going. Anyone with additional information should contact the Rowan County Sherriff's Office.

