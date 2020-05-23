Man found shot in north Charlotte, police say

Police said the victim was found shot twice in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victim was found in the 1800 block of Griers Grove Drive with two gunshot wounds in his leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, CMPD said.

Officers at the scene said it appears the man was shot somewhere else, not on Griers Grove Road. Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.