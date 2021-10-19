Man found shot in the head is in critical condition, Lancaster deputies say

"This is a pretty heavily populated area with lots of folks out and about," Sheriff Barry Faile said.

LANCASTER, South Carolina — A man was found alone in a car with an apparent gunshot wound to the head late Monday evening, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to East Richland Street where they found a 27-year-old victim behind the wheel and alone in a black 2015 Ford Escape.

Officials said the man had an apparent gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to the landing zone at North Matson Street and Kershaw Camden Highway and was flown to a medical facility for treatment where he remains hospitalized in critical condition, deputies report.

Investigators believe the victim was driving the Escape east on East Richland Street when he was struck by a gunshot fired into the car. The car slowly veered off the left side of East Richland Street and traveled a significant distance through open ground before gently coming to rest against the side of a house.

“A large crowd of people gathered near where the victim was found, and we talked with many of them," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "This is a pretty heavily populated area with lots of folks out and about."

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

