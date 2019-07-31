CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times in northeast Charlotte early Wednesday, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the I-85 connector with North Tryon Street around 1:30 a.m. to assist Medic. Police believe the man was shot at the Orchard Tree apartments off North Tryon Street and drove toward I-85 when he stopped his car and called 911.
The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.
No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.
