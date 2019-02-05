CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a north Charlotte bank early Thursday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting at the Wells Fargo in the 4100 block of North Tryon Street near the intersection with Sugar Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. When officers got to the bank, they found the victim dead in a vehicle.

Police said a second person who had been shot was found near the bank and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers responding to the call detained a person of interest at the scene and he was taken to CMPD headquarters for questioning. CMPD said no other suspects are being sought at this time.

CMPD has not identified the victim at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM

A barricade of water bottles, boxes and binders | UNCC student describes scene during deadly shooting

How UNCC Police took down the campus gunman

#DrewStrong: Friends, family of UNCC victim ask for prayers after shooting

Real-time updates: UNC Charlotte shooting

Who is Trystan Terrell? UNCC shooting suspect facing multiple charges

Charlotte community offering free rides, shelters to students amidst deadly shooting

'They were shouting: shooting, shooting, shooting, run' | Witness describes fatal UNCC campus shooting